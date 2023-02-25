PRO Home and Garden Show highlights reliable contractors and landscapers in Toledo

Contractors from all over Toledo are showing off their goods and services this weekend at the PRO Home and Garden Show at the newly-renovated Glass City Center.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo saw some of the best landscapers and contractors in the city come together to present the newest home improvement trends and hopefully gain some new customers.

The PRO Home and Garden Show is a three-day event inside the newly renovated Glass City Center.

Over 100 contractors are showcasing what they can do.

They say this is the biggest event of the year for northwest Ohio home improvement businesses.



"I think it's important that people come down to the show because around every corner of every aisleway, there is a reputable contractor that is local to the area that you know you can trust to work on your most valuable asset - your home," said contractor Eric Long.



Long has attended the PRO Home and Garden Show for 4 years, highlighting his business - Twin Builders residential remodeling company.

He said the event is a great time to plan your home improvement projects even if it's not for this year.



"Its good to just think ahead so we can perhaps budget for that project or get some thoughts and ideas for that project," said Long. "It's never a bad idea. You may come to the show because this year you want to remodel your bathroom but what about that deck or the patio door or the windows that you have coming up in the 3-to-5-year rage."



There are over 100 experts presenting home improvements this weekend -

from flowers and yard landscaping, to kitchen and bathroom structures.

The contractors say this show can save you money and time because everyone involved is trustworthy and efficient.



"It's an all too familiar story. I hear about it more than I care to admit about the contractors that came in and did half the job and took all the money and the homeowners are left with a mess to pick up," said Long. "You can trust that that won't happen with any of the companies here at the show."



If you go, you can sign up for a chance to win a free roof from Roszman Roofing and a one-thousand-dollar gift certificate from EverDry Waterproofing.

The last day of the show is Sunday, February 26 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The cost is $10 dollars for adults and the event is free for veterans and anyone under 17 years old.

