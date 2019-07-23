TOLEDO, Ohio — United States Senator and presidential hopeful for the Democratic party Elizabeth Warren will be heading to Toledo on Monday.

Warren's campaign has scheduled a town hall meeting at Custom Training Solutions, a division of Northwest State Community College Advanced Manufacturing Training Center.

Warren formally declared her run for the 2020 election on February 9 of this year. She has focused much of her campaign on economic issues — including a proposed "ultra-millionaire tax" on the country's 75,000 wealthiest families to help fund student loan debt relief, Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and universal childcare.

The senator is the first 2020 candidate to visit Toledo. She already made a visit the Buckeye State back in May stopping in Chillicothe, Columbus and Cincinnati.

Warren is a top-tier candidate for the democratic party. She raised $19.1 million in the second quarter of fundraising in 2019, surpassing her main rival in the party, Bernie Sanders.

Doors for Monday's event open at 5 p.m. and the event kicks off at 6:30 p.m.