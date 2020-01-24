TOLEDO, Ohio — The numbers are in for how much President Donald Trump's visit cost the city of Toledo, with the final tally coming under $85,000.

That total cost is the added sum from the Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire Department overtime, along with the streets bridges and harbor cost:

TPD: $52,121.72

TFD: $8,956.92

SBH: $23,759.11

In 2016 when President Trump visited Toledo as a candidate along with Hillary Clinton, the cost solely for the police department staffing for both 2016 rallies was half the amount it cost to staff this month's rally.

The city of Toledo provided this statement:

“We want to make sure the campaigns, the candidates from both parties, and the community understand that there are significant costs for events such as that rally. It is our understanding that Toledo has never billed for such costs historically, and we do not expect to change that practice in this administration. Sometimes there are costs associated with living in a free, open, and democratic society. That was one of those occasions. Our safety forces pride themselves on serving the public — regardless of the circumstance — and that event was no exception.”

Officials also said the city has never billed for these rallies, and they will not be reimbursed.

Chairmen of the Lucas County Republican Party Mark Wagoner pointed out that oftentimes the cost can increase when both the president and vice president come to a city together.

"You have to ask, 'Do you want to have the president visit your town?' When you have the president and vice president here, obviously we want to welcome them to our community and understand what our issues are, and it's really a big decision do you want to host these dignitaries in your community or not," Wagoner said.

Wagoner believes President Trump will visit Toledo again before the election this coming fall.

