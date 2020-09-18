President Trump investing a lot of time in Ohio

Some are wondering why is it so important for the president to return for another visit.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people who will be watching President Trump's upcoming visit to Toledo closely, will be the heads of our local political parties.

This will be the second visit to Toledo for President Donald Trump in the last year. Some are wondering why is it so important for the President to return for another visit.

Chris Joseph, the Central Committee Chairman of Lucas County Republican party said Ohio plays a big role on who wins the election.

"Because Ohio also affects southern Michigan you get a lot of play from there and also the outlining areas this area is a very very swing area in the more Republican votes he's able to get here the more likely he is to in the state of Ohio and maybe Michigan as well," said Joseph.

As for Democratic party leaders, they agree with Joseph that Ohio is a key state in the election. However Democratic leaders say they believe the only reason President Trump is coming back to Ohio is because he is lacking supporters from the Buckeye State.

"Ohio is a key state, six months ago it looked like he was going to breez in to a second term. thats not the case no more he's polling numbers are wqaqy down in the sate of Ohio especially in Northwest Ohio. having him come back is because of desperation in trying to get ohio voters to support him which is not going to happen," said Micheal Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party