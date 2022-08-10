Prescribed fires planned for this fall in Wood County parks properties

The purpose of these fires is for the benefit of natural areas and native ecosystems.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Prescribed fires are planned for several Wood County park properties this fall.

The Wood County Park District Stewardship Department will conduct planned burns at Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve. The exact timing will be determined by weather factors to ensure safety and effectiveness.

All prescribed fires are conducted with permission from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio EPA. An Ohio certified prescribed fire manager will supervise each burn.

Local fire departments have been notified and will be given further notice 24 hours before any fire.

The purpose of these fires is for the benefit of natural areas and native ecosystems.

For questions directly involving prescribed fire practices, call 419-575-7339 or email alowien@wcparks.org.