Preschoolers prove kindness comes in all sizes

Preschool class in Bowling Green create thank-you cards for local first responders for Random Acts of Kindness Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — In Bowling Green, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church a small class of pre-Kindergarten students worked together Wednesday to brighten someone’s day for Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Bright Beginnings Cooperative Teacher and Administrator Amber Hines led her class in a craft project to fulfill a pledge through the Giraffe Effect’s Random Acts of Kindness campaign.

“We wanted to show our kiddos here at the preschool that you are never too little or too big to do something really special and important for your community and for those around you," she said. "To spread kindness and joy.”

Mrs. Hines's class is one of many from the Toledo, Columbus and Detroit regions who took the pledge to do five acts of kindness. The Giraffe Effect campaign is on a mission to encourage 50,000 people to pledge to do five acts of kindness for Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Giraffe Effect founder Jamie Foltz said, “At Giraffe we believe that every act of kindness, big or small, makes a meaningful difference in this world. People who regularly show kindness build more meaningful relationships are better team players, have more positivity and optimism in their lives, and are generally healthier and happier. If we can encourage more than 250,000 acts of kindness to happen on Feb. 17, we can play a role in helping people find more joy and happiness in their lives, making an impact far beyond Random Acts of Kindness Day.”

The young students had a blast making cards for the local fire department. When asked why it is important to be kind, one student responded it means “being a good helper.”