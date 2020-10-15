Preparing your house for the cold weather

A local heating and air conditioning expert shares the best tips to stay warm and safe.

The leaves are falling and summer is over, but are you ready for the colder months ahead?

Tom Wojciechowski , the owner of Wojo's Heating and Cooling said there are a few things you can do right now to add better protection.

"Probably 80 percent of failures furnaces is because a lack of maintenance, dirty air filter, dirty blower wheels flame sensor they haven't been serviced. All of that contributes to it failing and then when it gets really cold in these furnaces are laboring and running continuously that is when you're gonna really notice it and I can't keep up," said Wojciechowski.

Another thing to think about when prepping up your home before Old Man Winter comes, is to make sure you disconnect your hose from your water spicket.

"So when you leave a hose on it there's still water inside the hose so when people have it turned on and leave the nozzle on the end and they don't realize it so the hose freezes so does the line going inside and it ends up splitting, come spring time it thaws and you got a disaster you got water spraying everywhere," added Wojciechowski.

That's one mistake people seem to make this time a year.