Pregnant woman shot in the arm in central Toledo

Police say the woman was shot in her home when someone started firing rounds into the house.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A pregnant woman was shot in central Toledo late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on the 900 block of Post near Detroit Ave.

Police say the 21-year-old woman was in her home when someone starting firing rounds into the house.

She was shot in the arm and rushed to the hospital. The woman's family says she is six moths pregnant and had other children inside the home when the shooting began.

Police recovered multiple shell casings in a field across from the home.