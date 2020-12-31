'I feel confident in the science' | Pregnant pediatrician gets COVID-19 vaccine in Monclova

Dr. Kathryn Davis said she wants to be an example for expecting women, especially as the vaccine becomes more readily available.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Dr. Kathryn Davis is a pediatrician at Monclova Road Pediatrics and is expecting her first child next year. On Thursday, she received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I feel confident in the science, and I also feel confident in my peers in the medical field. I had a conversation with my doctor, just as I urge everyone to have a conversation with their doctor, about the risks of getting the vaccine," Davis said.

Currently in Ohio, only those working directly with COVID-19 patients are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Davis said she knew she would be in the first eligible group to get vaccinated. While the decision for her was well thought out, ultimately she said she trusts the science, and wants to be an example for expecting women, especially as the vaccine becomes more readily available.

"I think that when you're pregnant, a lot of things can be really scary because you want to do what's best for your baby. The best thing I can do is trust in the science and lead by example," she said.