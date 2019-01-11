TOLEDO, Ohio — The staff of ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit made sure Halloween was all treats and no tricks for the babies in their unit. Each year, the staff creates tiny costumes for the babies under their care, celebrating each child's unique personality.

The staff crafted nearly 20 costumes for the babies, and helped to bring some holiday happiness to NICU families. You can see all of the creations in their Facebook post below. It's too hard to pick a favorite!

ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital NICU staff created costumes for all of the babies in the NICU for Halloween.

ProMedica

