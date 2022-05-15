Groups hold prayer walk against gun violence around the city

Local ministries prayed at the locations of recent homicides around the city on Sunday, hoping to change neighborhoods for the better.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — On the north side of Toledo, a group is looking to change the spirit of the neighborhood.

The group Mission 58:12 Initiative is a non-profit ministry based in Toledo.

Founder Ryan Hershberger created the organization to help people without a voice. On Sunday, they raised their own voice around the city, at sites of recent homicides, to let people know they care.

"The news is full of all these homicides lately, and I figured we need to make our voices known and let the community know and those that have lost people that we care, and that God cares most of all," said Hershberger.

After moving to north Toledo, Hershberger and other religious leaders quickly connected with neighbors. They felt they should do their part for others and create a better community.

"Person-by-person, neighbor-by-neighbor, community-based, community-grown, doing well together, because we're not an organization that serves north Toledoans, we're north Toledoans serving north Toledoans," said Jason Horton from True North Ministries who also took part in the prayer walk.

The group also went to neighborhoods in the east, south, and west sides of town on Sunday, all places where people have lost their lives in recent homicides. Their goal: to let people know they're supported, and heard.

"We just walked down LaGrange Street to the corner of LaGrange and Central where someone was murdered. It's very unfortunate and we actually prayed for the family, we prayed for the area, and then a few cars that drive by we asked if we could pray for them. We just tried to show the love of God and pray for people as they drove by," said Hershberger.

True North Ministries Jason Horton's message is that changing the neighborhood starts with yourself.

"You can make a difference in your own life. Little steps. Find someone who's in a situation better than you and ask them how they struggled to get there, and find a life beyond living where you are now," said Horton.