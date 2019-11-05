TOLEDO, Ohio — Saturday was day six of the walkout at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center as 2,000 nurses, lab technicians and support personnel remain on the picket line.

The longer the strike lasts, the more community support the workers seem to receive.

Outside the hospital on Cherry Street, there was a non-denominational prayer vigil. U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo), ministers, union and community leaders were present.

"The only way we can solve a challenge is to talk about it and to have that strike going on for this period of time to me without negotiations is unacceptable," Kaptur said.

They prayed for hospital patients to get proper care during the strike and for both sides in the labor dispute to resume negotiations.

"And we believe biblically, spiritually we're doing the right thing for the right reason. Everybody is upbeat. Nobody discouraged," Toledo National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President, Ray Wood, said.

Even though replacement workers have been brought in, Mercy said a competitive offer is on the table and no new negotiations are scheduled.

The on-going support is what keeps workers energized.

"It's incredible. It's nice to see everybody come out and support us" nurse Shannon Chavalia said.

"All we want is a better ratio for our patients and safety and better health insurance. People are starting to realize that," nurse Haley Young said.

On Mother's Day Sunday, all the moms on the picket line will receive some special support as they will be joined by their kids.