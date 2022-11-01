x
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio

A number of players across the country, including two in Ohio, won at least $1 million in this drawing.
OHIO, USA — No one took home Halloween's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Monday, but be sure to check those tickets. 

A number of players across the country, including two in Ohio, won at least $1 million in this drawing. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. 

The two winning tickets in Ohio were sold at a Par-Mar convenience store in Washington County's Newport and a Norwalk Mickey Mart in Huron County's Norwalk. The tickets matched five numbers to win $1 million. 

Additionally, players in Florida, New York and Oklahoma matched all five numbers and the Powerplay for a $2 million prize, and players in California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New York and Texas matched numbers to win $1 million. 

The estimated grand prize for Wednesday's drawing is up to $1.2 billion, which is the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. 

   

