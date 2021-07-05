Power shutoff scheduled in Willard for morning of July 6

A safety issue requires American Electric Power to shut off power the morning of Tuesday, July 6 beginning around 6 a.m. for a portion of Willard.

WILLARD, Ohio — Some residents in Willard will be without power for around 4 hours the morning of July 6.

For those in the affected area, power will be shut off around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

American Electric Power notified the City of Willard about a safety issue that requires a scheduled outage to fix. The repair is estimated to take around 4 hours.

Residents in the affected area will be notified by phone by AEP.

Construction will take place near the underpass on Tiffin Street/SR 103 and drivers should avoid the area if possible.