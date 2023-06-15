Thousands of northwest Ohioans facing power outages after storms, hail, tornadoes slam region

Over 14,000 people across multiple counties in the region are left without power as downed power lines are reported in various areas, according to Toledo Edison.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms battered northwest Ohio with hail and multiple reported tornadoes Thursday evening. Over 14,000 people across multiple counties in the region are left without power as downed power lines are reported in various areas, according to electric utility company Toledo Edison.

Lucas County alone has over 8,200 outages as of 10:15 p.m., with the majority of those being in Toledo. Outages in Lucas County reached as many as 9,000 at about 9 p.m.

Point Place was one of the most severely affected areas in Toledo, with over 1,500 outages reported as of 10:15 p.m.

Sandusky County has nearly 3,800 outages and Huron County has 3,600 outages.

Erie and Ottawa counties were hit as well, with about 1,500 and 1,100 outages as of 10:15 p.m.

Toledo Edison maintains a routinely updated list of outages here.

Lucas County advises protective measures for power outages, including methods for alternative heating and power as well as tips for fire safety here.

Toledo Edison also advises protective measures for what to do when downed power lines are near you and how to manage other electrical emergencies here.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.