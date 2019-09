LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — According to Toledo Edison, more than 4,500 customers are without power in Lucas County.

At this time, it is unclear exactly what caused the outage. However, heavy storms are likely the culprit as they roll through the viewing area.

Toledo Edison's website states that the estimated restoration time for these outages is 9 p.m.

We will continue to keep you updated.