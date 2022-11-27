Power outages leaving thousands of Toledoans in the dark

Drivers should be cautious as several traffic lights on Secor are nonfunctional.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An estimated 4,200 Toledo residents are experiencing sudden, wide-spread power outages.

Reports of power outages began flooding in at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to FirstEnergy's power outage map, the areas with the most reports of outages are in West Toledo near Notre Dame Academy, as well as near the intersection of Brint Road and McCord Road in Sylvania.

Residents and businesses aren't the only ones being affected -- several traffic lights on Secor Road are also out. Drivers are advised to be cautious, and take an alternate route with functioning traffic lights.

FirstEnergy estimates that power should be restored around 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. As of 12:30 p.m., there have been several reports of power restoration in West Toledo.