x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Power outages leaving thousands of Toledoans in the dark

Drivers should be cautious as several traffic lights on Secor are nonfunctional.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — An estimated 4,200 Toledo residents are experiencing sudden, wide-spread power outages. 

Reports of power outages began flooding in at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to FirstEnergy's power outage map, the areas with the most reports of outages are in West Toledo near Notre Dame Academy, as well as near the intersection of Brint Road and McCord Road in Sylvania. 

Residents and businesses aren't the only ones being affected -- several traffic lights on Secor Road are also out. Drivers are advised to be cautious, and take an alternate route with functioning traffic lights.

FirstEnergy estimates that power should be restored around 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. As of 12:30 p.m., there have been several reports of power restoration in West Toledo.

Related Articles

More from WTOL 11:

More Videos

In Other News

Hundreds of nativity scenes on display at St. Paul's Lutheran Church - WTOL 11

Before You Leave, Check This Out