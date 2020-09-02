TOLEDO, Ohio — A power outage in west Toledo by Talmadge and Laskey Roads has affected 500 to 1,500 customers Sunday morning.

The outage was caused by equipment damage, according to Toledo Edison. The company said power should be restored by 1 p.m.

Franklin Park Mall, which is located in that area, is open and operating as normal, although some stores are experiencing some outages, according to the shopping center's spokesperson.

