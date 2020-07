The power outage is affecting those on Frankfort Rd. Power is expected to be restored around 7:30 a.m.

HOLLAND, Ohio — The power is out for some Holland residents Wednesday morning after a car crashed into a pole.

Police say a car swerved off the road and crashed into a pole, bringing down the power lines and causing a power outage on Frankfort Rd.

The driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The road will be blocked off for an hour as crews work to get the pole and wires off the road.