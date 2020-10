Crews are expected to finish repairs and restore service by around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Things got a little "squirrely" in Blissfield Monday morning, as nearly 2,000 people lost power.

According to Consumers Energy, the outage began around 10:40 a.m. after a squirrel caused damage in the Blissfield Substation.

Around 1,900 people experienced an interruption in electric service in the area. Crews are expected to complete necessary repairs and restore service to all affected customers by 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.