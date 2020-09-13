Power loss at PBF Toledo refinery results in larger than normal burn-off

A spokesman says safety procedures were immediately implemented and smokeless operation was resumed around 3:15 p.m.

Large amounts of smoke emanating from the refineries on Toledo’s east side are nothing new.

The smoke on Sunday morning however had even long-time eastsiders wondering what was going on.

A statement from PBF Energy’s Toledo Refinery says the refinery experienced a power loss around 6:15 a.m. which caused flaring that lasted longer than is typical.

According to PBF Energy, the flaring is part of the refinery’s safety system which is designed to manage excess gas.

The refinery says personnel took immediate action to extablish safety procedures and immediately began continuous air monitoring seeing no readings above the detection limit.

According to a spokesperson, smokeless operation was resumed and smoke began dissipating around 3:15 p.m.