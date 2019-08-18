WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Power has been restored for most Wood County residents after more than 1,000 people had the lights go out on Sunday morning.

The outages came after a line of severe storms swept through the area.

Most of those outages seemed to be in Montgomery Township.

As of noon Sunday, a map on FirstEnergy's website indicated that the total number outages for the county was still at 325.

Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m.

We will continue to keep you updated with the latest.

