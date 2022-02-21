Increase in potholes means increase in costly car repairs for Toledoans

"It can get pretty expensive, especially if they break a tie rod end or a ball joint. It can cost thousands of dollars," said Seth Harris at Bud's Auto Service.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The ups and downs in weather are causing more potholes to pop up and they're hard for drivers to miss.

Bud's Auto Service in downtown Toledo says the weather is affecting drivers' cars and they should take these potholes seriously.

Depending on how low you are to the road, it could end up costing you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in repairs.

Toledo drivers are doing everything they can to avoid hitting potholes, but with so many out there, they can be pretty hard to miss.

"I weave and wove, weave and wove, so I don't hit them," said Sheila Harris, who lives off of Collingwood Boulevard.

"They're everywhere," said Brandon Lindo, who is a pizza deliveryman.

"They're huge," Sheila said.

And they're wreaking havoc on cars.

Bud's Auto Service says it's noticed a 30% increase in drivers needing repairs or new tires.

"It can get pretty expensive, especially if they break a tire rod end or a ball joint," said Seth Harris, who is a service writer at Bud's. "Or if that ball joint does break and it ends up coming up into the fender and creating more body damage, it can cost thousands of dollars to get those repairs done."

The father says he was driving down South Avenue when he also ran into a rough patch of pavement.

"[I] was expecting some sort of potholes going through there, 'cause I know how rough it is, but wasn't expecting it to nearly swallow my vehicle in the process," Harris said. "[It] startled my daughter in the back seat."

His car started vibrating soon after and he now has to get a new tire.

He says it's best to avoid big puddles of water because there's probably a pothole underneath and try to slow down when you're about to hit one.

Lindo learned that the hard way after hitting one bent his rim.

"Slow down. Really slow down because it's really not gonna be great on your car," said Lindo.

Sheila has learned from her experience too, saying she would hate for anyone to have to go through what she did, the last time she hit a pothole.

"Had to wait five hours for a tow truck and didn't get home 'til after 11 at night. Terrible neighborhood," Sheila said. "You just gotta be careful. If you don't know how to weave and wove, you [will be] paying for some tires."

Harris says it usually only takes a few hours to make repairs to a car and the earlier you can take it in during the day, the better. If you need new tires, that can take up to an entire day for a smaller body shop like Bud's Auto Service, which can be really busy at this time of year.