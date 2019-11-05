TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday was the first full day of Toledo's Pothole Emergency Program and crews were out in force after Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced a plan to fix the city's streets on Thursday.

"Early, Christmas come early," Eric Gatling said. He couldn't believe his eyes when he turned into his neighborhood.

"A big wonderful surprise as you can see, they are filling in potholes on my street," Gatling said.

As he watched and thanked the crew fixing his road, a crew across town was using a different type of treatment on a roadway.

"A lot of them are going out with a hot mix and they should be compacting that in and some crews are actually going out with a steel drum roller and they're actually rolling it in," Toledo Streets, Bridges and Harbor Commissioner Jeremy Mikolajaczyk said.

Repairs might look messy now with the loose gravel and bits of asphalt, but that's something that will get touched up in a few days

"They will continue going by each zip code on each street. Where they left off one day, they'll pick up the next day," Mikolajaczyk said.

There's also a new system on the city's website to track what roads have been worked on, all the way down to the neighborhood level.

That way you can check and see if your potholes are being fixed, just like Gatling.

"One of my neighbors just walked past and as soon as she saw the crews working, there was a big smile on her face, just like there is on mine," Gatling said.