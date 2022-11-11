Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors

Lewis Avenue residents said they're worried about dangerous chemicals and toxins, but Grounds One manager Mo Dari said they are misunderstanding his plan.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo.

But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as an opportunity for Grounds One to expand, though, by entering the salvage business.

"Bring in cars, trucks, cars, equipment, stuff that you can't rebuild, and take and part it and sell it to the people that are looking (for it), as a wholesaler," Dari said.

In order to do so, the business is in the process of applying for a scrap and salvage designation from the city, having already earned the co-sponsorship of the Toledo Plan Commission.

An initial meeting to discuss the zoning change was held on Nov. 3 at the One Government Center but was met with dissent from multiple neighbors who appeared at the meeting, resulting in the zoning change request being moved to December.

The administrator of the Valley View Learning Center on Lewis Avenue, Dorthelia Smith-Garrett, was at that meeting and said she's concerned for the safety of the kids in her care.

"The scrapyard is going to be bringing potential cancer-causing toxins, it's going to bring chemicals," said Smith-Garrett.

Neighbors across the street from Grounds One, Troy Harden and Linzey Reynolds, were also at the November meeting and share similar sentiments. Both expressed concerns that the scrapyard will bring nothing but headaches for the surrounding community.

"Whether it be their health, the value of their home, or the security of the community," Hardin said. "As you can see, Lewis Avenue is already busy enough as it is. We're not really looking forward to that either."

But, Dari said he doesn't plan on scrapping anything.

"Well most people when they hear scrapyard, they envision companies that are shredding metal and steel and all this craziness," Dari said. "All we're doing is disassembling parts from certain vehicles or pieces of equipment."

Dari said the biggest environmental impact would be little more than a few extra screws.

Reynolds said Dari's clarification eased concerns a bit, but the root of the issue is industrializing the area.

"I mean to an extent, but that just opens up so much more," Reynolds said. "I grew up right down the street and I don't think more industrialization of the area is a good idea no matter what it is."