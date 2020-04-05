OHIO, USA — The search has been called off after crews received reports of a plane crash in the Ottawa River.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Monday.

Shoreland was blocked off by rescue crews as they looked for the scene of the alleged crash. The water is very shallow in the area, but crews were unsuccessful of finding evidence of a crash.

However, several witnesses claimed they saw the plane go into the river.

Toledo Fire, Washington Township Fire and the Coast Guard were all on the scene.

At this time, no additional information is available.

