'Be The Match' swabs for organ donors, spreads awareness

The event ended at 2 p.m. on Monday. But, interested donors between the ages of 18 and 40 can still register online, and swabs can be mailed to your home address.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — When Bowling Green State University employee Danielle Burkin first registered as a blood stem cell donor in 2016, it was for her daughter Hope, who lived with the effects of Fanconi anemia, an inherited DNA-repair disease that can lead to bone marrow failure.

After Hope passed away in 2017, her mother dedicated herself to giving hope to other families by spreading awareness about becoming a donor, something she knows her daughter would have done.

"She was one to not shy away from things," Burkin, a secretary in the BGSU Department of English, said. "She would get the information. She would go out and do it. I think right now, she would just be looking at people and being like, 'why aren't you doing this? You know it's such an easy way to help people.'"

So, Burkin organized the Be The Match donor drive, and her dedication has inspired faculty and students to join the movement.

BGSU student Sidney Seniti works as a recruiter for Be The Match.

"Every day when I help swab cheeks, I can help find matches for people in need," she said.

Amber Stultz, another BGSU student, visited the drive to register.

"I actually got an email from the school about it and I thought this sounded like a good idea," Stultz said. "It feels good. It feels like I could actually make a difference so good things."

The donation process begins with registering. Then, donors show up and their cheeks are swabbed. From there, the swab is analyzed to see if the person is a potential bone marrow or stem cell match for someone fighting a rare illness.

Burkin said the short and simple process can change someone's world.

"You don't realize the impact you're making not only on that person you're helping ... it's a ripple effect," Burkin said. "You're helping their parents, their partners, their siblings, the community."