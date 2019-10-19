TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people have been detained by Toledo Police after reports of shots fired near Woodward High School.

Multiple Toledo Police units are on scene in the neighborhood surrounding the school.

TPD's shot spotter detected gunfire happened near east Central Avenue as well as finding evidence of shots fired on school grounds.

An evacuation of the game was conducted as a precaution.

Toledo Public School officials said that players and spectators were rushed inside Woodward High School during the incident.

The scene has been secured and security has been given the clear to release players and spectators.

No suspects or victims have been reported at this time.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed.