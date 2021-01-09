Positive outlook for the recovery of storm-damaged Magee Marsh Wildlife Area

Rough weather last month did so much damage that the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area had to be shut down due to safety concerns. But not all was lost.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Rough weather last month did so much damage that the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area had to be shut down due to safety concerns.

Trees and wildlife habitats were destroyed, but the Magee Marsh Wildlife Area and Black Swamp Bird Observatory staff said not all was lost.

A new month and a new outlook. Staff members look on in awe at some of the devastation left behind along the trail. Mother Nature seemed to be especially hard on specific parts just a few weeks ago.

Black Swamp Bird Observatory Executive Director Kimberly Kaufman has been in her position for 11 years. But, she's been coming to Magee for more than 20 years.

"Being so familiar with the place, it was heartbreaking, really," Kaufman said.

She recalled her first visit after the storm hit in early August.

'The damage is really hard for humans to comprehend because it is devastating. But I think there's still so much habitat for birds that it's not going to impact spring migration," Kaufman added. "We'll just need to get the boardwalk fixed back up so we can get people back here."

The storm uprooted, split, snapped and destroyed trees and sections of the nearly mile-long boardwalk.

Magee Marsh Wildlife Area Wildlife Communications Specialist Kelly Schott was still in good spirits. She noted that about 90% of the boardwalk was in good standing. As she surveyed the damage, she laid out their tentative cleanup plan.

"We're gonna remove all of the big stuff back around the boardwalk by about 5 feet on each side, the whole length of the boardwalk," she said. "Hopefully another contractor can come in and repair the boardwalk, and get it open next spring is our goal."

Schott estimated several bald eagles' nests were destroyed during the storm.

But she explained that doesn't mean they won't come back to the same area and rebuild, or just look elsewhere.

Overall, the group has faith this storm isn't the end of anything, but rather a new beginning.

"People have that sense of place about McGee Marsh Wildlife Area and this boardwalk. But I want everyone to know that all is not lost. There's still a lot of habitat, a lot of big trees left. I think the area will recover beautifully," Kaufman explained.

Since the staff has only been out to examine the damage a handful of times, they're still trying to get a lay of the land and what's all needed. Both Kaufman and Schott said there will be fundraisers in the future to help manage the necessary costs of repairs.

The best way to keep up with the latest details on clean-up is to follow Black Swamp Bird Observatory Facebook Page and the Black Swamp Bird Observatory website for more information.