FINDLAY, Ohio — The City of Findlay is taking part in a growing initiative to get people outside.

This Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the stretch of Crawford Street west of Main Street in downtown Findlay is going to be transformed into a temporary green space.

The project is called the Green Street Challenge, an international initiative by the group Come Alive Outside to transform a city street into temporary green space.

The challenge has become a huge event in Toronto, Canada, and is now spread to nearly 20 other cities.

This Saturday, after the sod is rolled out, Hot Yoga Findlay will host a yoga session at 11 a.m., then free lunch will be served from noon to 2 p.m. and unrestricted play will be open until 7 p.m.

The event is a partnership between Grass Groomers out of central Ohio and multiple local organizations to add a more family-friendly side event for this weekend's Findlay Oktoberfest.

"We brought in all of these other groups, we had play equipment throughout the day for people to enjoy. She got the free food in. And at the end of the day, all of the sod is going to be rolled up and given to Habitat for Humanity," said Molly Copper, visitor outreach coordinator with Visit Findlay.

