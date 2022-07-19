Portage River Water Trail mapped out for kayakers by Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources

The 30-mile stretch of river from Pemberville to Port Clinton is Ohio's 17th water trail.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — The Portage River Water Trail has been a popular spot for kayaking for years, but now it has been given official state recognition.

Communities along the river have been working for years to designate a portion of the river as an official Ohio Department of Natural Resources water trail.

And today, the years of work came to fruition, as 30 miles of the Portage River are now mapped out with markers for launches, landings and hazards from Pemberville to Port Clinton.

"You might have to be cognizant of ... some problem areas, some low dam areas, stuff like that. So, that's why it's important to have this whole thing laid out," Mark Coppeler, Chair of the Portage River Basin Council, said.

Designating the water trail is an effort to make it safer.

"People who are less experienced can prepare, they know what kind of trail they're going on. So for me, it's an opportunity to expand recreation in a fun way leading with that safety piece of it." ODNR Director Mary Mertz said.

It's a way of making sure that it's a kayakers first or 100th trip down the river,they can be prepared to enjoy the scenic ride.

"We want people to enjoy nature. It's good for their mental health, it's good for their physical health. And our department is about conservation and opportunity for people to enjoy the great outdoors." Mertz said.

And along with establishing the ease of access for kayakers of any skill level, the new water trail is also expected to bolster a bit of the economy for nearby communities.

Bryan Floro opened Portage River Paddling Company a few years ago, and said business hasn't been better.

He hopes the new water trail will help more people give kayaking a try and experience local nature in a way they never have before.

"There is a ton of wildlife on this river." Floro said. "There's bald eagles, they've made a huge comeback. I almost guarantee you'll see some bald eagles, some nests, herons, egrets, turtles. There is a lot to enjoy on this river, no doubt about it."