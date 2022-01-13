Port of Toledo reports 22% increase in tonnage in 2021

A total of 11.4 million short tons traveled through the port last year. The port also set a record for the most aluminum handled in a season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Port of Toledo saw a 22% increase in tonnage in 2021 compared to the year prior, and the highest annual amount since 2011.

Iron ore tonnage reached a 42-year high thanks to the new Cleveland-Cliffs plant in east Toledo.

The Port Authority is improving infrastructure and facilities at its general cargo dock, which is managed by Midwest Terminals of Toledo. In 2021, the Port Authority purchased a new mobile harbor crane with $5.5 million in state funds awarded through a grant program.