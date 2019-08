PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The City of Port Clinton has issued a boil advisory and asked the public to conserve water usage until further notice after multiple water mains broke.

City crews are currently working to repair these breaks.

City of Port Clinton Initial repairs to the north bound areas of Monroe at Perry St. Cau... sed by historic high water levels of Lake Erie have been completed and the street is open. Final paving of this location will be coming soon. Thank you for your patience and cooperation!!!

