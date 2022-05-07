Port Clinton residents react to Highland Park tragedy

Port Clinton residents celebrating the Fourth of July said the Highland Park shooting was a terrible tragedy, but they felt safe in their community.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois has saddened the entire country.

In Port Clinton, Ohio, residents were celebrating their own Fourth of July parade. And while many there felt pain for those in Highland Park, they said they felt safe in their community.

"I think it's sad," Colleen Weaver said. "I think it's sad it has to happen on the Fourth of July because we're celebrating our country, and we shouldn't be having incidents like this happen on the Fourth of July."

Port Clinton resident Andrew Hoffman said he felt "very comfortable in downtown Port Clinton," and was "not actually even carrying" a firearm while out celebrating Independence Day.

Some residents said that if they were in a similar situation, having their own gun could have stopped it.

"Hopefully I would've been carrying to help stop it, but if not, then at least try and get people to safety," resident Sarrah Frey said.

Others said the country's struggle with mass shootings is difficult to solve, and that law enforcement are put in a tough position to stop these attacks.

"Right now it's hard to be a police officer. They just have a lot that they have to be careful of," Weaver said.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.