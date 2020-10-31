Port Clinton postpones trick or treat due to COVID-19 concerns

Port Clinton's trick or treat is postponed due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa County. It's now scheduled for Nov. 7, pending Nov. 5's COVID-19 report

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A lot of kids are anxious about trick-or-treating... but a town in Ottawa County made a tough decision about tomorrow's Halloween.

In Port Clinton, traditional celebrations are postponed.

"It's not canceled, it's just simply postponed. We're using the COVID "red" level as our baseline. We postponed trick or treat until next Saturday," explained Port Clinton Mayor Mike Snider.

The reason this difficult decision was made to postpone trick-or-treating in Port Clinton but not any other area in Ottawa County is the high number of COVID-19 cases in this particular ZIP Code.

"I will say that there are higher incidents of cases here in the ZIP Code, for the Port Clinton ZIP Code. You know, Oak Harbor for the last seven days, we've seen anywhere from nine cases versus Port Clinton area where we have 23 cases," said Ottawa County Health Commissioner Jerry Bingham.

Mayor Snider says he understands that many kids couldn't wait to go trick-or-treating.

"I have a five-year-old granddaughter and she wants to be Elsa, you know. She's talked about being Elsa for the entire month of October," added Mayor Snider.

To keep everyone in the community safe, trick-or-treating won't happen until the county drops to "orange".

They will reevaluate the decision on Thursday and will continue to postpone the Halloween festivities if the county continues remain in "red."

"So we'll continue this evaluation process up to Thanksgiving, and after Thanksgiving is gonna be our Mendoza line," said Mayor Snider.