PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Family, friends, community members and strangers said goodbye to Harley Dilly at his memorial Jan. 25.

Thousands of dollars in reward money was raised for the Dilly family when Harley was missing.

Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman detailed on Facebook what the reward money donated by community members and businesses would now be used for:

One donor requested that their contribution be returned, which is currently in process. The funeral services for Harley Dilly, which totaled $8,510.05. Fresh sympathy pieces (flower arrangements) from family & friends in the community, which totaled $880.00. The remaining $10,694.95 will be donated to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is currently in process.

Chief Hickman said the investigation is still open pending toxicology reports.

