PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Port Clinton's Main Street Outdoor Refreshment Area is set to open on Friday.

The M.O.R.A, which will be one of the biggest in Northwest Ohio, was first slated to open in September.

It spans nearly 150 acres of space from the lakeshore down to the railroad tracks in the south and stretches from Adams Street on the east to Monroe Street on the west in addition to downtown.

RELATED: Port Clinton approves one of the biggest DORAs in northwest Ohio

The M.O.R.A. will be open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The committee invites you to look for posters at participating locations.