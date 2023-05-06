Port Clinton man flown to hospital after single-engine plane crash

The 69-year-old man was flying a 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee when it began having engine trouble, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol

CLYDE, Ohio — A 69-year-old Port Clinton man was taken to the hospital after his small plane crashed in a field in Sandusky County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP troopers claim the single engine plane went down in a field about a half mile northeast of the Sandusky County Regional Airport just before 1 p.m.

Richard Hines was piloting a 1964 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee when the plane began having engine problems.

As he was attempting to return to the airport, the plane crashed in the field where the left wing became detached from the plane.

Hines suffered from serious injuries as a result of the crash and was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Toledo.

Troopers say is in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

