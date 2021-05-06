Port Clinton, Lake Erie islands businesses hoping to make up for Memorial Day washout

The Jet Express said several customers have rescheduled their tickets from last weekend to this weekend.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Businesses in Port Clinton and on the islands are hoping to make up for last weekend's Memorial Day Wash out.

Jet Express said they were able to get a few ferry rides in last Saturday.

Fortunately, the sun came out and they enjoyed full days Sunday and Monday.

Jet Express' General Manager Kelly Freimark said they're still expecting many people who moved their trips to this weekend.

"We had a lot of people change their reservations from last weekend to this weekend which is great, it's free no charge to the customers," said Freimark.