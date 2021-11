Hailey Stinson last was seen Tuesday. Call Port Clinton police if you have information.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A Port Clinton High School junior is missing and police are asking for the public's help.

Police say Hailey Stinson was last seen in Port Clinton on Tuesday.

She is 5'8" and had blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where Hailey could be, call police at 419-734-3121.