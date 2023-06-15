Port Clinton Fire Chief placed on leave amid accusations of sexual harassment, fraud

The Ohio BCI and a law firm are investigating the Port Clinton fire chief, who is facing accusations, including sexual assault and financial impropriety.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Port Clinton city officials placed Fire Chief Kent Johnson on leave last week following several accusations, including allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

According to a release issued by the Port Clinton Director of Safety and Service Thursday, Johnson is accused of sexual harassment and assault, workers-compensation fraud, financial impropriety, fire-arm related threats and "related issues". These accusations came to the attention of authorities on June 6, 2023 through a law firm on behalf of their client.

In a protection order issued to the Ottawa County Clerk of Courts, a woman and employee of the Port Clinton Fire Department alleged Johnson began sexually harassing her in 2021 verbally and physically, making sexually suggestive and explicit comments to her in the workplace.

She also claimed Johnson showed up at her home while she was on bedrest while recovering from surgery and began groping her by "rubbing [her] shoulders, thighs, and forcibly kissing [her] face."

The woman also said Johnson flashed his gun at her to indicate to her he was armed, continued to assault, harass and stalk her, both at work and at her home. She alleged Johnson continued to show up at her home multiple times and pounded on the doors and windows.

Johnson was placed on leave the same day as the accusations, a city representative said. City officials opened two investigations regarding Johnson, one criminal and one administrative. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate the criminal allegations, while an external law firm will investigate administrative allegations against Johnson.

These agencies accepted the investigation on a joint referral made by the Port Clinton Police Department, the Ottawa Sheriff's Office and the Ottawa County prosecutor's Office.

City officials said Johnson's paid administrative leave will last until further notice.

Johnson was has worked for the city of Port Clinton since 1992 and was promoted to fire Chief in 2008. His annual salary is $82,139.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigations, city officials said they could not answer any additional questions.

