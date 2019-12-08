PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Dozens gathered in Port Clinton Sunday night to honor the victims of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton and to reflect on how often gun violence affects people all across the United States.

The event was open to anyone who wanted to pay their respects.

Aside from calling everyone to love their neighbors, the vigil featured songs and prayer.

"There is an awful lot of pain connected with this. Having loss of life like this is a horrifying thing," Mary Krejci, who attended the vigil, said.

"This is born again out of a great frustration, of anger, of what? Again? Can't we get past this, who are we?" Steve Fillmore, who spoke at the vigil, questioned.

The people who spoke at the event said that while they realize these events weren't necessarily local to them, they believe it's something that could happen anywhere.