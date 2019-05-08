PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Yet another DORA has been approved in our area, and it is one of the biggest in northwest Ohio.

Last week, Port Clinton City Council approved legislation to create an Outdoor Refreshment Area along their downtown area.

But the open drinking area isn't just downtown. It covers nearly 150 acres of space from the lakeshore down to the railroad tracks in the south. Additionally, the area stretches from Adams Street on the east to Monroe Street on the west.

It also crosses the Portage River to include all of Lakeshore Drive within the city limits

The idea is to not only create a synergy among downtown businesses, but to also allow business owners more latitude in how they serve guests and throw parties, festivals or events.



"So many folks wanted to participate. There are 16 to 17 licensed liquor establishments in that designated area, and 10 or 11 have said they're on board and a few have said 'Let's see what happens.' But we're sure they'll want to jump on as well," Port Clinton Mayor Mike Snider

The goal is to have all of the paperwork finished in time to have this outdoor refreshment area finalized and opened for the tail end of this year's tourism season, around September.