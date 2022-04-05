Port Clinton businesses stand behind Ukraine; plan to raise proceeds for people in crisis

"It's really devastating what's going on there and if a small local town like us can help in anyway, we're happy to," Brooke Rodwancy said.

With all the devastation in Ukraine, the tight-knit community of Port Clinton is joining forces to send help to those who have lost everything.

Several businesses are planning a big fundraiser for a cause dear to their hearts.

"Hits us right in the heart to see what's going on in Ukraine," Audrone Ciraite, an organizer with Stand With Ukraine, said.

Ciraite knows what the people of Ukraine are going through. She's from Lithuania, where her family and friends still live.

"Lithuania knows really really well what it means to be under Russian regime and Russian oppression. Lithuania gained independence in 1990. So we know really well what that means," Ciraite said.

Seeing what is happening there, she called for local businesses to do something, including The Gristmill, which will host "Stand with Ukraine."

"All proceeds that are raised for this benefit are going towards Blue/Yellow for Ukraine," Brooke Rodwancy, the part-owner of The Gristmill, said.

The organization provides things like a medical aide, protective vests and helmets.

"I know I could trust them. I know their work. I know they have been doing this for years. And I know that they know what Ukrainians need right now," Ciraite said.

"It's really devastating what's going on there and if a small local town like us can help in any way, we're happy to," Rodwancy said.

From The Gristmill to Bauman Dealership to Catawba Island Brewing Company, they know Ukrainians need every bit of help they can send.

"To rebuild a country takes forever. To get people back takes forever. To help them to get their spirits back. To get just some joy back to their lives. It takes forever," Ciraite said.

Catawba Island Brewing Company is providing beer at the event. They're actually in the works to can a Ukraine beer recipe which will also go to relief efforts.

You're invited to both events happening this weekend and next.

Catawba Island Brewing's event is Saturday, April 9, at the brewery. There will be local food, live entertainment and the beer release.

Think global, act local! CIBCs Slava Ukraine brew is close to being served in your pint glass! Join us Saturday APRIL... Posted by Catawba Island Brewing Co. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022