PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Fisherman's Wharf, a charter boat company in Port Clinton had a special trip sold out. All the money goes to Pvt. First Class Brandon Kreischer's family following his death while serving in Afghanistan.

"One person donated very heavily and very very generously and he gave his spot to honor Brandon on the boat," store manager Marc Wolfe said.

Many of these men only knew Kreischer by name, but that didn't stop them from making significant donations to help his family after learning he had been killed in action in Afghanistan.

"This morning we put a pair of boots, helmet, Flack jacket, rucksack to you know, to have Brandon with us on the boat," Wolfe said.

Wolfe was the driving force behind the fundraiser, a charter boat full of people who made donations to the family. People like Art Shipman.

"Little quieter and we weren't fishing to catch fish. We were fishing for a joint cause, we were all there for the for the same reason. and a lot of times you're there to see how many fish you can catch and that wasn't what we were doing today," Shipman said.

Some of the fishermen are veterans but they all share one thing in common. As members of a small town community, they think it's important to reach out and help another small town as it's healing after a tragedy.

"You know I went through something, I'm part of this family and that's all they are is family to anybody who needs it. Anybody that they can help, they do," Participant Rod Wozniak said.

Since there were only 15 spots on the charter, people have been stopping by Fisherman's Wharf since the fundraising began to drop off donations, all ranging from just a few bucks all the way to a $1,000.