Future art and cultural center planned in Port Clinton

Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council leaders hope to lease the former city maintenance garage and renovate it to host art, dancing, and cooking classes.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The city of the Port Clinton will soon have a new home for art and culture.

On the west end of Port Clinton's downtown sits an old building that used to be the city's maintenance garage

Now, the hope is it will soon be fully renovated into a center for arts and culture.

Jonnie Meyers-Devvik with the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council says her group wants to transform this long-vacant space into a vibrant hub for art galleries, and the home for art, dance and even cooking classes.

"Years ago, I worked at the Toledo School for the Arts, and we started up with seven rooms. And now, I'm sure you know, that is a large complex. So, I guess I have the same vision for this?" Meyers-Devvik said.

After nearly a year and a half of groundwork, a 50-year lease agreement has been written and will go before the city council soon.

The building would still remain the property of the city, while the arts council would fundraise the $1 to $2 million for renovations.

Mayor Mike Snider says this physical and cultural development could have a ripple effect on the surrounding neighborhood and the entire city.

"Having one location having all of those talented people can get together should spark a lot of creativity and innovation, and bring a lot of light and color to the greater Port Clinton area," Snider said.

Port Clinton CItu Council will be voting on this proposed lease agreement later this month.