Whole Foods, Belleville Brothers listed among retailers that sold recalled pork products

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 2.3 million pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products sold at roughly 500 retail locations — including stores in Ohio and Michigan — were recalled after they were possibly tainted by listeria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Belleville Brothers in Bowling Green and Whole Foods locations across the country were listed among the grocers who may have received one of 27 products recently recalled by Alexander & Hornung, the Michigan-based unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co.

The full list of stores impacted has been posted here on the USDA website.

Products with the establishment number "EST. M10125" inside the USDA mark of inspection are subject to the recall. The numerous meat brands impacted include Alexander & Hornung, Amish Valley, Big Y, Butcher Boy, Five Star, Food Club, Garrett Valley Farms, Lancaster, Niman Ranch, Open Nature and Wellshire Wood, according to CBS News.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. However, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, which the USDA describes as a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, along with pregnant women and their newborns. However, people outside these risk groups can still be affected.

Symptoms of listeriosis can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes accompanied by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal issues.

FSIS leaders warned that some product could still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Anyone who does have these products is urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned.