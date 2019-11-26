TOLEDO, Ohio — Holiday shopping season is here and you may be expecting some big packages at your door over the next few weeks. But something you may not expect is porch pirates.

Of course, having some type of security system in place is the best way to protect your packages and catch anyone who does steal something.

"Security cameras can prevent numerous crimes around the home, anything from a package theft to a burglary or anything else," Lt. Kellie Lenhardt of the Toledo Police Department said.

Installing motion censored lights can help keep thieves away. You can also check your package delivery times through Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service's Informed Delivery. The service sends you an email every day allowing you to see your letters and packages digitally before they arrive.

If your packages get stolen this holiday season, video evidence is the best way to get justice. Depending on the package, the charges could be serious.

"We, of course, would not recommend delivering anything to your home when you're not going to be there. But depending on the value of the package delivered to the home, people could be charged with a felony or misdemeanor crime," Lt. Lenhardt said.

