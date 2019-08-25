TOLEDO, Ohio — Popeye's Chicken and Biscuits on Secor will be reinspected on Monday after closing due to health violations.

Following a few customer complaints, health officials inspected the store and found several violations, including:

The presence of cockroaches

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment unclean

Facility not cleaned

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired

According to the health inspection report, on Aug. 22 a customer complained of roaches in the kitchen with several other customers reporting the same thing.

A day later on Aug. 23, the report says a customer and his wife ordered a sandwich and and the employee serving them ran out of bags.

When the employee picked up a stack of new bags, the customers say roaches scattered. When the employee picked up another pile and more roaches scattered, the customers demanded a refund and left the store.

According to the report, upon inspection health officials observed:

Cockroaches on the shelf built into the steam table where side dishes are held hot

Roaches are behind stacks of to-go bags - different sizes of cockroaches

A dead cockroach on the floor next to the bulk rice bin in the prep area

Live gnats or drain flies throughout the restaurant

Food debris, standing water and grease built up on equipment and in the facility

The health officials say Orkin Pest Control services the restaurant bi-monthly and was last at the Popeye's location on June 21. The health inspection report says there was no mention of pest activity on the report from Orkin.

The manager of the restaurant called Orkin for treatment and voluntarily closed the store for treatment and cleaning.

The report says maintenance for Popeye's will work together with Orkin to treat the steam table area.