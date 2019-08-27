TOLEDO, Ohio — After a 90-minute inspection on Monday, the Popeye's on Secor Road will still remain closed.

The restaurant voluntarily closed last week after the health inspection found live and dead cockroaches and an unclean facility.

During the health department's follow up inspection, small live and dead cockroaches were still found in the restaurant and non-food contact surfaces were still found unclean, as well as improper plumbing.

Last Friday after the health department discovered the restaurant's pest problems, Protec Termite & Pest Control inspected the facility and applied roach bait and trapper insect monitors on floors, cracks and crevices around equipment, according to the health department.

On Sunday, the health department reports states Ecolab Pest Control inspected the facility and found cockroaches by the drive-through window and small flies in the kitchen.

Ecolab set cockroach bait in the kitchen.

Employees are set to clean up food debris and grease build-up on the floors and equipment of the restaurant, and the floor by the soda machine is set to be repaired in order to eliminate a pest breeding site.

The health department plans to reinspect the restaurant by the end of the week.